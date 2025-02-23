ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Shares Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 4,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Stock Down 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.