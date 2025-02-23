Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Stock Price Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 3,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.
About Tharisa
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
