United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00. 14,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 458% from the average session volume of 2,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $189 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 31.02%. Equities analysts expect that United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Increases Dividend

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from United Bancorporation of Alabama’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. United Bancorporation of Alabama’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

