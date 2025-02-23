Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 203,853 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 141.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,853 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 975.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 554,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 503,359 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 413,896 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 328,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 165,036 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 41,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

