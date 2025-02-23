Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

