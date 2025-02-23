Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Buys 485,238 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 199.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,238 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 6.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $17,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.