TCW Group Inc. Has $53.27 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,419,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,020 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $53,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Comcast by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after buying an additional 132,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5,414.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,507,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after buying an additional 1,479,954 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 21,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 40,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Comcast stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

