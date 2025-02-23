Access Investment Management LLC Sells 2,765 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Access Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Smurfit Westrock comprises about 5.1% of Access Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 1.02. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. Analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.73%.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,119.24. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

