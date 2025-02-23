MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 804 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

