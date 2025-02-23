iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $601.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

