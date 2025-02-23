Best Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – February 20th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Rigetti Computing, Bilibili, NICE, Oklo, GDS, and Shake Shack are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to shares from medium-sized companies typically having a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These stocks are considered to be more growth-oriented and potentially riskier compared to large cap stocks, but are less risky than small cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,793,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,897,781. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 83,639,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,915,766. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Bilibili (BILI)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,041,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,812. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.81. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

NICE (NICE)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

NICE stock traded down $27.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,582. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $173.14. NICE has a one year low of $147.38 and a one year high of $270.73.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,825,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,979,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

GDS (GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.82. 9,251,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. GDS has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $52.50.

Shake Shack (SHAK)

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $13.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,366. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.59 and a beta of 1.86.

