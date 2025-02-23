Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Today – February 20th

Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Rockwell Automation, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks represent shares in companies that produce energy from renewable or sustainable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, or biofuels. They reflect the financial value and ownership interest in these companies, allowing investors to financially benefit from the increasing demand and growth in the renewable energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $12.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.37. 2,651,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $206.58 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.14.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,402,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,250. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. Southern has a twelve month low of $65.99 and a twelve month high of $94.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE BK traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.47. 2,974,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,492. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $308.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 6,651,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,490,795. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

