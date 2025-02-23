Kintegral Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,871,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $885,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,977 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in HP by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,555,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $116,031,000 after buying an additional 2,105,104 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $508,791,000 after buying an additional 1,455,138 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,680.32. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Hsbc Global Res downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

HP Stock Down 0.3 %

HPQ opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. HP’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

