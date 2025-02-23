Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 752,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after buying an additional 745,707 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 14.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %

SBUX stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.