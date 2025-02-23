First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 12,793 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,605,000 after buying an additional 309,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

