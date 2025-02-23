JBR Co Financial Management Inc Sells 676 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 115,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 84,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,862,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $115.58 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

