Fisher Funds Management LTD Purchases New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,241,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,507,000. DexCom accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1,683.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,782,000 after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 876,739 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,143,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 739,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,083.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 387,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 369,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

