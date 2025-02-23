Panview Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Panview Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 661,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,084,000. AppLovin makes up 45.7% of Panview Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,419 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,418,000 after acquiring an additional 449,241 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $415.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.59 and a 200-day moving average of $244.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $525.15.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on AppLovin from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.18.

In other AppLovin news, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.69, for a total value of $10,360,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,482,105. The trade was a 16.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 30,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total value of $10,029,221.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,950,765.92. This represents a 25.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,302 shares of company stock valued at $65,305,354 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

