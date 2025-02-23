Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 107,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,583,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 8.0% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

