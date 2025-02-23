iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 560,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,805,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 330,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 259,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $81.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

