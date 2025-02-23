iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

