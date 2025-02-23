Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 2,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

