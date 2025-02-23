Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Trading Down 12% – Here’s Why

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It produces and sells solar, winds, and hydro generated electricity. The company also develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions.

