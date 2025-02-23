New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Shares Down 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) were down 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

New Hope Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

