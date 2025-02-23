Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 72,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 38,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

