Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Shares Up 80% – Here’s Why

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Free Report) rose 80% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Capital A Berhad Stock Up 80.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Capital A Berhad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital A Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and internationally under the AirAsia brand. The company provides engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, event ticketing, and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital A Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital A Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.