Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

