Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 20.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AOT
Ascot Resources Stock Down 20.7 %
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.