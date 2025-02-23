Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 20.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AOT

Ascot Resources Stock Down 20.7 %

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.