Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 24,028 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 0.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.