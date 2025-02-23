Marshall Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $92.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

