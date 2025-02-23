Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,504 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APH opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

