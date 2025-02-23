SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 591,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,292 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3,737.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 431,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 420,525 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,246,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 264,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 231,050 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

