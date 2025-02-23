Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is KM Capital Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 611,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 20.2% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $38,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,593.4% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,765,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,268 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,245.6% during the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,003,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,949,000 after purchasing an additional 960,357 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,294,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3,374.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 531,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,316,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,691,000 after acquiring an additional 495,422 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $65.12 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

