Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,640 shares of company stock valued at $15,718,289. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

