World Equity Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of World Equity Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

