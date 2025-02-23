Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $364,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,580,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,916,000 after buying an additional 2,123,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

