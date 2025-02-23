X3 (NASDAQ:PBTS) Shares Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.59. 132,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 179,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

X3 Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

About X3

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

