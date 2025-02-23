TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.14 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.32 ($0.27). Approximately 60,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 254,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.45 ($0.27).

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported GBX (9.40) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. TheWorks.co.uk had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 654.05%. Research analysts anticipate that TheWorks.co.uk plc will post 9.8543689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About TheWorks.co.uk

In related news, insider Stephen Gerard Bellamy acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($20,846.49). Company insiders own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

