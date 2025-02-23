ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 9,763,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 28,121,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.44.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

