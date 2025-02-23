Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 557,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 757,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of C$140.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.43.
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
