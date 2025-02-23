Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 14,283 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.1% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $106,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $389.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.81.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

