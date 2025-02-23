Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 20,178 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

