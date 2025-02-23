Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Invests $254,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,717,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,963 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,596,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 843.5% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 41,289 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.