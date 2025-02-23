Lansing Street Advisors Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% during the third quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth about $656,000. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $53.94 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

