Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 7,198 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,493,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $184,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,795,180.08. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $781,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

