Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 302,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 223,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $700.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $882.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

