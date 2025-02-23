Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,986,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA opened at $28.16 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

