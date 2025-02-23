Theory Financial LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,586,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 804,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,089,000 after buying an additional 703,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

