U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.