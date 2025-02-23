SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Raised by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

